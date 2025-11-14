Dashboard camera catches video of obnoxious pickup truck getting pulled over while harassing other drivers: 'This makes me so happy'

A Redditor recently caught some satisfying justice on video and shared the clip to the community at r/ConvenientCop.

The video shows dashcam footage of a car taking off from an intersection while releasing a large black plume of exhaust. Immediately afterwards, a police car fires up its sirens and pulls over the offender.

This is yet another example of "rolling coal," an obnoxious way to spite others. Diesel cars can be modified so that they don't fully combust fuel, ejecting far more pollutants as a result. Rolling coal is often done to send a message to anyone concerned about air quality or the environment.

On top of ruining local air quality, those rolling coal are wasting money by burning far more fuel in the process. They are likely damaging the exhaust gas recirculation valve and turbochargers by overloading them, too. The behavior can have serious safety implications for the coal roller, on top of the fines they face if caught.

There's a federal ban on such modifications due to the environmental, health, and safety risks of rolling coal. Many states have enacted their own laws specifically targeting rolling coal as well. One commenter in the original Reddit post identified the area of the footage in Indiana, which has clear laws against tampering with emissions control devices on a car.

Light-duty vehicles already contribute enough atmospheric pollution without adding brazen displays like rolling coal to the mix. This pollution exacerbates costly, destructive weather patterns like floods, heat waves, droughts, and storms. Housing, agricultural, ecological, and other sectors suffer severely from this pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

When available, it's worth engaging in low-impact travel options to counteract this damage. If you witness similar exhaust, it's worth capturing footage for authorities if you can do so safely.

Reddit commenters revelled in the swift justice the coal-roller encountered on video.

"This makes me so happy," said one community member. "Some a****** did this to me as I was opening the door on my car after having just parallel parked. Filled my entire car with soot."

"Wish this happened more often," replied another. "Honestly could be considered endangerment or reckless driving due to blinding people trying to drive."

Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you save money and future-proof your home.