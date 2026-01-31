Passerby thrilled after finding sought-after item left out for free on curb: 'It's perfect'

  • Home Home

"It's really lovely — lucky you."

by Kristin Boyles
One Redditor shared the story of how they rescued a scrappy old cabinet from the side of the road and upcycled it into a beautiful piece of furniture.

After finding a worn cabinet on a roadside, one lucky person gave it a second life for a fraction of the price of a new one.

In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one user shared images of a wooden cabinet they found not far from their house. 

The first image showed what the piece looked like when they found it. But the second and third pictures displayed the user's revamp and use for displaying books and decor.

The OP explained that they trimmed the legs and cleaned the cabinet with soapy water, then applied a product to restore the finish. They wrote that they now "absolutely love it!"

Many people have taken to thrifting and upcycling old furniture to find (or create) one-of-a-kind pieces. Finding a free cabinet along the side of the road lets you take it home and put your own spin on it.

Other examples of roadside treasures include a Persian rug, coffee tables, and even a full dining set.

Upcycling is also less expensive than buying new, helping save money without compromising creativity, according to Ambient Bamboo Products.

Thrifting in general offers many benefits for consumers and the planet alike. For instance, the unique selection makes it easy to curate a style that's all your own for a fraction of the price of new pieces.

And, in some cases, vintage or refurbished items could actually lead to making a profit if you're able to resell them at higher prices, per LifeHack.

Not to mention, rescuing household items from curbsides and thrift stores keeps waste out of landfills, where it can take decades to break down, as Rethink Rebels noted. Plus, reusing what has already been created reduces the need for new materials, helping save resources and reduce pollution.

Plenty of commenters expressed excitement about the user saving the cabinet from the landfill.

"It's perfect," wrote one person. "Great refresh too."

"Truly fabulous!" commented another. "Also the absolute best to rescue something, and get it for free!"

A third person described the cabinet as a "gift from the thrifting gods! It's really lovely — lucky you."

x