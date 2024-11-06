Homeowner shares photo of unbelievable item found on curb: 'So happy for you'

Thrifting home goods is one of the best ways to get expensive items for a fraction of the price. Occasionally folks get incredibly lucky and find things out on the curb for free — one Redditor showed off the gorgeous Persian rug they found.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit page is a place people go to share their favorite finds, everything from free shoes to designer jewelry. One secondhand fan was blessed to happen upon a blue Persian rug. In the post shared with Reddit, they wrote, "Curb rescued this 6x9' Kerman (?) style hand knotted Persian wool rug. Treated it for ​[bugs] before bringing it in."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The accompanying photo shows the large rug on the floor of the poster's home. This is a remarkable find since Persian rugs in this style can cost thousands of dollars.

Free items, especially those of quality, can be difficult to find. Facebook groups called Buy Nothing have popped up with the intention of limiting waste and building community. These pages grew dramatically during the pandemic, helping folks who were feeling the pinch as inflation has risen over the past few years.









About these communities, Wired wrote: "By summer 2022, there were thousands of groups in more than 60 countries, with about 6 million members."

Free groups and thrifting are some of the best ways to find home goods and clothes for little to no money. Like the original poster, you also have the chance to find luxury items; you may even get the bonus of discovering cash in the pocket of your new clothes.

Choosing preloved items helps extend the life of your items, keeping them out of landfills and reducing their environmental impact. "Extending the average life of clothes by just three months of active use per item would lead to a 5%-10% reduction in each of the carbon, water, and waste footprints," according to a report from the Waste and Resources Action Programme.

Thrifting fans on Reddit were impressed by this gorgeous free rug.

One person said: "So happy for you!"

Another commented: "Love it!"

Someone else made a classic reference from "The Big Lebowski," saying: "Really ties the room together."

