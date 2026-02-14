New EV owner shares honest reactions after first winter road trip: 'Nice breakdown'

Driving in winter can be tough for anyone, but an electric vehicle could make the experience smoother.

In r/Rivian, a Reddit user who loves to ski shared how their first big winter trip went in their new R1S.

They generally found the drive pleasant, even when they had to pass trucks and return to their previous lane quickly. There were a couple of spots where autonomous driving disengaged on its own. But it otherwise made the driving easier for the original poster.

After a great time skiing at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California, they headed home. It was a little tricky since the chargers they found were more optimized for Teslas. Luckily, another one of the EV's features came in handy.

"I drove in conserve mode the last 50 miles and got with about 28 miles left. I could've stopped...but I was ready to be home," the OP wrote.

They concluded by saying that, even with all-season tires, their EV's "snow mode" worked well. Charging was the trickiest part, but it still wasn't too much of a burden.

Driving an EV can save you money on maintenance since they don't require oil changes or engine tuneups. They can also reduce air and noise pollution in your neighborhood because they don't release tailpipe pollution or have engines.

Despite their low environmental impact compared to gas-powered cars, mining for EV batteries can still impact people, especially marginalized communities. Fortunately, researchers are working to optimize battery recycling to reduce the amount of materials needed for planet-friendly transportation options.

To save even more and use cleaner energy in your home, consider installing solar panels. Partners with TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand the installation process, save up to $10,000 on installation, and peruse $0-down subscription options.

If solar installation or leasing isn't for you, there may also be a community solar project in your area.

As for the OP, commenters enjoyed hearing about their journey.

"Overall I think that's pretty impressive and cheap considering the size of these vehicles," one person said.

"Nice breakdown," another wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



