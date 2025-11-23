Driver shares honest takeaways after one month with first-ever EV: 'I jumped and made the switch'

A new Rivian owner is sharing their excitement after making the switch to an electric truck, and their joy is contagious.

The user posted on the r/Rivian subreddit, explaining, "1 month of ownership and this truck makes me feel like I hit the lottery!" The post, which includes a photo of the sleek electric adventure vehicle, quickly gained hundreds of upvotes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is my first ever EV and I'm soooo glad I jumped and made the switch," the original poster wrote. "It's literally my dream truck!"

That feeling of pride is a common theme. "Never have I had a vehicle I was so proud of," the owner added. "Where I can't walk away without looking back at it. That's a pretty cool feeling."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

This personal testimony highlights the massive consumer benefits of going electric. Drivers save thousands over time by skipping the gas station and avoiding costly maintenance like oil changes. By switching, owners also cut down on tailpipe pollution, a major source of dirty air that harms public health.

The market for electric trucks is expanding rapidly. One new owner of an all-electric GMC Sierra recently shared similar excitement, calling it their "first GM car in 20 years and my first EV."

Other trucks are pushing the limits of technology, like the new Chevy Silverado EV, which aced a real-world highway test by traveling 454 miles on a single charge. Automaker Geely even unveiled a "super" pickup with a record-breaking 620-mile range.

For drivers looking to maximize those savings, pairing an EV with home solar can drastically reduce charging costs. You can use TCD's Solar Explorer to explore options. EnergySage, a vetted source, makes it easy to get solar quotes, and for those looking to lease, Palmetto's LightReach program is an option. There is also great information available for anyone considering making their next car an EV.

Commenters on the Rivian thread shared the new owner's enthusiasm.

"I just got mine last Thursday and absolutely love it!" one user wrote.

"My R1T is my 'lottery car,'" another commented, adding, "And I'd be adding an R1S for the wife, of course."

One user mentioned their hope this leads to a wider trend: "Looks great. Hopefully will become more and more mainstream."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.