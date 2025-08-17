New pickup owner shares stunning photos after swapping gas model for new EV: 'I'm loving mine'

In a recent post on Reddit's r/gmcsierra, a user shared two photos of their all-electric GMC Sierra at sunset and while charging, and the images have sparked conversation among electric vehicle enthusiasts and truck fans alike.

In the first photo, the sleek black truck is parked under a golden sky; the second shot shows it plugged in at a charging station.

The post, titled "My first GM car in 20 years and my first EV," drew in many supportive comments.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Nice. I'm loving mine too," one commenter wrote. "This is my second GMC truck. Had an Avalanche years ago and when this came out I wanted one immediately."

The GMC Sierra EV is one of many electric trucks available to the public, and it is a compelling alternative to typical gas-guzzling trucks.

According to the post, this user gets 74 miles per gallon equivalent, a figure that demonstrates how far they can travel on the equivalent amount of energy as one gallon of gasoline.

With EV batteries lasting longer than ever before and new technology that can restore and repair old batteries, making a decision like purchasing an EV truck is becoming easier each day.

According to Automotive News, "electric pickups offer the power and torque needed to do truck things such as towing and hauling heavy loads." Additionally, electric vehicle owners can save thousands over time with fewer maintenance needs and no fuel costs.

Electric vehicles are good for the surrounding community, too — drivers can reduce their carbon impact and protect public health by cutting down on tailpipe pollution, a major contributor to air pollution.

Choosing the right EV and pairing it with home solar can save car owners even more money. Installing an EV charger at home that utilizes solar energy means skipping public chargers and slashing the price of refueling the battery. Home solar panels paired with battery storage can even bring down electricity costs to close to $0.

Driving an electric truck powered by solar is the ultimate climate win, and commenters on this Reddit post seem to agree that an electric truck can check all of the boxes drivers need.

"Drive, torque, range are all awesome," a user commented. "GMC did a good job."

