Homeowner showered in praise after posting photos of their newly grass-free yard: ‘They’re easier to maintain’

A Reddit user in the r/NoLawns subreddit was excited to share a picture of their freshly removed traditional grass yard.

“Ripped that sucker out of there,” the original poster captioned their photo. “Rented a sod cutter and went to town.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor explained that they planned on replacing the grass lawn with “mulch and various drought-tolerant small plants,” as well as a couple of boulders.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, one in every three people in the U.S. purchases plants that directly benefit wildlife.

Similarly, one in four individuals is incorporating more native plants into their gardens to adopt more eco-friendly practices, and the numerous benefits they offer are no secret.

Digging up your traditional grass lawn to transform it into a more durable native plant yard is an amazing way to contribute toward a more sustainable lifestyle that starts right at your doorstep.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Native plants that have naturally adapted to your area’s climate and soil conditions require much less water and maintenance work than conventional lawns, which means you can conserve water, spend less time on lawn care, and save money while you’re at it.

These hardy plants are also fantastic at capturing carbon and supporting soil health, which makes for an overall cleaner, healthier environment.

By rewilding your yard, you can create a uniquely beautiful natural space around your home and feel good knowing you’re actively doing your part to help heal our planet.

Plenty of fellow Redditors frequenting the anti-lawn discussions praised the OP for their decision to switch to a more Earth-friendly front yard.

“Now you can grow the soil into better health. A cover crop for the winter would definitely feed the soil after the years of nutrient depletion from grass,” someone suggested.

“Love it! Hopefully you can keep the plants native if possible to support those local pollinators,” one commenter expressed.

“Plus they’re easier to maintain,” a Redditor replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.