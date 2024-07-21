Shopper sparks jealousy after sharing unbelievable price for high-end wine glasses found at thrift store: 'Phenomenal deal'

"Always look for them at the thrifts."

Wine connoisseurs and self-taught sommeliers, prepare to be jealous.

A Redditor's wife recently scored big-time at the thrift store when she brought home 24 Riedels — a type of high-quality wine glasses — for $26 total.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor shared their bounty with the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, posting photos of two boxes containing 12 glasses each. They include various shapes, sizes, and stems for different types of wine and champagne. For context, this same set sells on Amazon for $128.95.

"We have around 10 already and this is going to be great for our collection," the Redditor captioned their post. "So lucky."

But it's actually not uncommon to find quality drinking and dining items in the thrift world. Another Redditor recently bought a Nespresso machine for less than the cost of a single cup of coffee, while yet another secured a high-end knife set in a butcher block for about $11.

Purchasing quality kitchenware secondhand is not only economical, but it also contributes to a cycle that is good for the environment. Whoever donated this set ultimately prevented it from winding up in a landfill, along with 2.12 billion tons of waste that does so each year, according to the World Counts.

Fortunately, thrifting is a popular activity. According to BusinessDIT, about 16-18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, and people who do so are expected to save almost $150 per month.

Other Redditors took to the comments section to express their jealousy, compare prices, and share their own Riedel stories.

"Phenomenal deal!" one user commented. "Congrats."

"Congratulations on a great find!! [I'm] jealous," another said. "Riedel is my 'go to' glass too. Always look for them at the thrifts."

"Team Clumsy who prefers Riedels," someone else commented. "Just spend wayyyyy too much replenishing the broken ones for an upcoming milestone birthday. OP has all my envy!"

