Frugal shopper 'shocked' after finding price tag on Nespresso machine at thrift store: 'I assume someone just really messed up the price'

Coffee lovers across the globe will go green with jealousy when they learn about this Redditor's thrift store score.

The secondhand shopper recently shared their good fortune — the purchase of a Nespresso machine for $4.49 — with the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I'm shocked it actually works!" they captioned their post. The accompanying photo shows a pristine red Nespresso machine missing its tray and lid, but it's still perfect for a morning cup of joe.

"I never see nespresso makers," the thrifter continued in the comments, "so I assume someone just really messed up the price."

But it's actually not uncommon to find insanely affordable kitchen appliances in the thrift world. For example, another Redditor recently bought a high-quality rice cooker secondhand for $12.99, while yet another secured an air fryer for only $8.

Purchasing high-quality kitchenware secondhand is not only economical, but it's also good for the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 2.1 million tons of major appliances ended up in landfills in 2018. Landfills produce methane, one of the most potent planet-warming gases.

Thrifting can help curb this statistic. And fortunately, it's a popular activity. According to BusinessDIT, about 16-18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, and people who shop at thrift stores are expected to save almost $150 per month. According to TCD's thrifting guide, thrifted items generally sell for a third of their original price.

Other Redditors took to the comments section to share in the original poster's delight with the impressive find — and to express their jealousy.

"Originally almost $188 new! [That's] a find!" one person commented. "Amazing luck plus you saved yourself some money!"

"I am looking for this exact thing!" another said. "Luck is with you!"

Someone else commented: "On my white whale list! Incredible find!"

"I hate you," one Redditor joked. "Nice find!"

