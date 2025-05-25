Homeowner shares a 'good, bad, and ugly' review one year after upgrading to next-gen water heater: 'It's going to pay for itself'

To help with deciding on what heat pump to invest in, one homeowner gave a comprehensive review on YouTube that highlighted "the good, bad, and ugly" of owning the 2025 Rheem heat pump water heater.

"The good: It just works," the homeowner, who goes by Zero Fun (@ZeroFun) on YouTube, stated. "It's been running for over a year now."

The homeowner then goes on to discuss the weekly savings of $40 that come from making the switch from gas appliances to electric. Other savings can also come from the switch to a heat pump, like the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, which can save you thousands of dollars in the form of upfront discounts, rebates, and tax credits.

"There were some great incentives from the power company, from the federal government, so it's going to pay for itself in a couple of years," the homeowner said.

After its introduction in 2022, the IRA has created 90,000 jobs in addition to bringing in $115 billion worth of clean energy investments to the U.S. However, these incentives may not be around forever; uncertainty looms as the Trump administration seeks to roll the program back.

Heat pumps are vital electric utilities that have proved to be an efficient and affordable method of heating and cooling your home. As this reviewer made clear, heat pumps suck out warm air from the home to cool one down in the hotter months and transfer heat to your home in the cooler months. This method sustainably keeps your home safe and comfortable without ever having to generate gas, which can harm homeowners' savings and health.

Some heat pumps — like Cala's revolutionary technology, which learns your household's energy usage habits to then optimize the way it transfers heat throughout your home — are saving homeowners even more money. All the while, it's a game-changer in the way homes can utilize energy sustainably, reducing planet-harming emissions.

The homeowner was overwhelmingly impressed by the heat pump after owning it for a year.

"Can't give high-enough reviews for it," they said. "Recommend buying it."

