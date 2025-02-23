Renter receives serious warnings after discovering 'doomsday' scene hidden beneath home appliance: 'Shut that down immediately'

A renter got some urgent warnings about the state of their neighbor's water heater after sharing a terrifying video on Reddit.

Posting in the r/Plumbing subreddit, they shared a video of a massive open flame inside a water heater with the caption of "Landlord sent someone to relight neighbors water heater. Is this ok?"

The video shows a flame that does not appear to be contained in any real way burning inside the water heater.

While issues like this one aren't exactly everyday occurrences with gas-powered water heaters, they do pose safety and environmental issues. Research has shown that gas appliances in the home do leak unburned methane, even when shut off. On top of that, gas water heaters account for up to 2 tons of carbon dioxide pollution per year.

Michael Rigney, the CEO of Cala, told TCD that homeowners and landlords can "get up to 500% efficiency with a heat pump water heater." Making the switch will ultimately save you money on utilities. And while the future of the Inflation Reduction Act is uncertain after President Donald Trump made it known he wants to eliminate the subsidies — though that would require an act of Congress — the IRA does provide rebates and tax credits for the purchase and installation of heat pump water heaters.

Switching to a heat pump water heater, like Cala's smart heat pump model, can save you money, reduce the risk to yourself and your home, and reduce your overall carbon footprint. They're customizable and can deliver hot water when you need it without the risk to your home that can come from gas water heaters.

Commenters were adamant in this case that this situation was incredibly serious.

"Shut that down immediately," one said. "The burner is not spreading the flame. The flame is too large, the wrong color, and in the wrong place. My guess without pulling the burner is that the main flame tube has burst or rusted open. Very dangerous... You need professional service to correct this."

'Cut that f****** thing off," said another. "Like looking into a f****** doomsday dimension."

"Not a plumber," said a third, "But if the landlord just lit that hot water heater in my building or anywhere near, I would call the gas provider and tell them I think there's a gas explosion risk."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.