Homeowner confesses regret they have three years after 'smothering' grass on front lawn: '[It] started to come back'

"This will happen just about anywhere."

With the United Nations' latest Emissions Gap Report warning that the world is off-target on its goal to lower global temperature, a Reddit post that sparked debate over a "wild" garden is worth revisiting.

Today, every little thing people can do in their homes could avert big disasters in the future.

In the post, a homeowner shared how they covered their lawn with approximately five inches of mulch, leaving only a young sycamore tree in the center of the yard. Four years later, the space was filled with sunflowers and other plants growing almost as tall as the sycamore.

The original poster noted that the only regret they had from the operation was not laying cardboard down underneath the mulch, which they noticed as a problem after about three years.

"The grass started to come back up through the mulch… with a vengeance because the soil was so much more aerated and moist," the original poster explained.

While some may think that such overgrowth kills curb appeal and harbors pests, there are major benefits when homeowners choose to rewild their yards.

Flat, perfectly manicured lawns are typically maintained with harmful chemicals and excessive water use. In contrast, yards with native plants and wildlife-friendly designs use far less water to maintain, as revealed by a study published by Water Resources Research.

Many lawn practices also harm pollinators that sustain ecosystems. Far from being pesky insects, pollinators are responsible for sustaining about 75% of global food crops, per the World Health Organization.

Then there's also the impact on our warming planet. According to the United Nations, conserving and restoring natural spaces can help reduce the heat-trapping gases that are causing many regions to become too hot to live in.

Even small personal actions can help support broader climate and ecological goals. Upgrading to a natural lawn, creating biodiverse home gardens, and planting more native plants are just some of the steps homeowners can take.

Redditors chimed in to celebrate the beauty of the "after" photo.

"Wow! I love how beautiful it all is…so much better than flat grass," exclaimed one commenter.

"You did a magnificent job," another added.

A third Redditor responded, "Wow! Looks amazing. You did a great job. I'm just taking a Reddit break from doing some smothering myself. It's hard work!"

