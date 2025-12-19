Homeowner stuns with photo of thriving backyard oasis: 'I just love looking at this spot all day'

  • Home Home

"It has taught me patience."

by Hannah Slusher
A post in the r/Minnesota_Gardening subreddit is drawing attention for its spotlight on rewilding a backyard.

A Minnesota gardener is gaining praise online after sharing photos of a stunning pollinator-friendly backyard that has slowly taken shape over several years. 

Posted in the r/Minnesota_Gardening subreddit, the lush space is drawing attention for what it represents: patience, persistence, and the long-term payoff of choosing native plants over a traditional grass lawn.

The original poster explained that the project has been a labor of love. "I just love looking at this spot all day," they wrote in the caption. "It has taught me patience. It's taken years for this to come together." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Beyond its visual appeal, the post resonated with many gardeners because it highlights how incremental changes — planting a few native perennials each season, expanding beds slowly, letting the garden evolve naturally — can transform even a modest yard into a thriving habitat. 

For beginners intimidated by the idea of rewilding, the thread serves as a reminder that these projects don't have to be completed all at once; small, steady steps can lead to dramatic results over time.

In the comments, the gardener shared a long list of what's thriving in their rewilded backyard: raspberries, blueberries, cup flowers, bee balm, fleabane, milkweed, asters, sage, and more. They noted that "it is a never-ending battle with ivy," but the results clearly speak for themselves — dense, colorful plantings that support bees, butterflies, and other wildlife.

Home gardens like this offer more than a beautiful view. Replacing even part of a traditional turf lawn with native species can dramatically reduce watering needs, lower maintenance costs, and cut back on fertilizer use.

Options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping give homeowners multiple low-effort paths toward a healthier landscape. Native lawns also help create richer ecosystems for pollinators — creatures essential to our food supply and overall environmental stability.

Redditors were quick to celebrate the gardener's years-long effort

One commenter wrote, "Patience paid off — it looks very nice!" 

Another added, "Lovely! I like how the plants take up all the space; it looks so natural." 

A third simply summed up the sentiment shared across the thread: "Gorgeous!"

