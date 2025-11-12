Gardener shares remarkable before-and-after photos of backyard transformation: 'Nothing short of spectacular'

"If I can do it, so can you."

Pollinators are fundamental in ensuring our planet stays green. Without them, all plants, from trees to crops, would suffer. In response, so would we.

Pollinators, therefore, must be preserved.

In an effort to beautify their backyard and subsequently attract pollinators, one new gardener learned along the way as they planted a well-done garden. They shared photos on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I just wanted to share the progress my family and I have made with this horrible backyard!" they said.

What started as a barren, sloped back lawn transformed into an oasis sure to visually please any onlooker.

When the poster first moved into their house, they found that the pipes of five other nearby properties ran into their yard.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The homeowner was unable to get assistance from the other homeowners or the city. So, to protect the home's integrity, the Redditor made certain to fix the problem themselves.

To encourage other Redditors, the original poster said, "I just want to show those who feel they have a backyard that they cannot do anything about or the task is too big… if I can do it, so can you."

Drainage runoff is not only a hazard to a structure, it can also spread pollutants through the lawn and, eventually, to our planet's bodies of water, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The Redditor's garden saved their property and the surrounding waterways from runoff. It, too, became an impressive and pollinator-friendly feature of their home.

A diverse yard or garden protects the lives of our valuable pollinators.

According to a study published in the PLOS Journal, experts have noticed a plummet in the populations of pollinators and other insects. Over 27 years, the study observed, insects have experienced a population decline of more than 75%.

Aside from planting a diverse garden, consumers can take things a step further by ensuring that their diverse space is also native.

Wild and natural lawns support pollinator life in a great way. Additionally, they can save consumers money on lawn care and water.

Commenters on the Reddit post were impressed by the original poster's garden.

"Nothing short of spectacular!" one commented.

Another said, "Extremely well done."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.