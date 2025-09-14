Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of backyard transformation: 'You should be proud'

"It's nowhere near finished yet, but I'm so happy with the progress so far."

There's nothing better than a glam-up, and one gardener did it better than most.

A post on r/GardeningUK shared a series of before-and-after photos to show off a backyard transformation that will make you swoon.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What was once "bleak and miserable" was turned into a green-thumb oasis with some paint, weed pulling, and pressure washing. Just add loads of potted plants, and it's a whole new world.

"It's nowhere near finished yet, but I'm so happy with the progress so far and how much wildlife is already here, where it was just bare before," the OP wrote.

The Redditor was also quick to point out that gardening isn't easy, but the trial and error has been ultimately rewarding.

Turning negative space and monoculture lawns into native havens comes with many benefits. Not only will your space be more beautiful, but it's also a huge benefit to local pollinators that depend on native plants and flowers to survive. Ironically, we depend on pollinators for a massive amount of our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Natural lawns don't require nearly as much water or tending as traditional grass landscaping, which means less consumption of valuable resources and minimal maintenance. No more time, money, and energy wasted on fertilizer, pesticides, or herbicides because native flowers and plants thrive in their natural environment.

Use Audubon's Native Plant Database to find natives in your zone and start rewilding. From

clover lawns and vegetable gardens to tapestry lawns, you can curate a lawn that fits the aesthetic you're going for. If upgrading your entire lawn feels daunting, start small and grow from there. Even a partial lawn replacement comes with added benefits.

The backyard makeover received a resounding applause.

"How lovely. You should be proud of what you have achieved," one Redditor commented before adding, "The transformation is stunning."

"Brilliant," another commended.

"Bee-autiful," a third added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.