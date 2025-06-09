Gardener shares stunning footage of 'magical' visitor in their yard: 'They're so cute'

When it comes to gardening, not all visitors are welcome, but every once in a while, you get the kind that makes you smile.

A video on r/NativePlantGardening showed an adorable ruby-throated hummingbird flying around, taking breaks, and being its cute little self.

The OP shared that a woodland wildflower lures these "magical visitors" with its early blooms.

"Eastern columbine is one of the best early bloomers for hummingbirds, opening at a time where relatively few of their preferred food plants are blossoming and serving as vital stopping spots on their migration north," the OP wrote.

Hummingbirds are the smallest birds on the planet and important pollinators. Per University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, these birds are the sole pollinators for 20% of all plants. They may be tiny, but they're a pretty big deal.

Native plants like eastern columbine are a godsend for these creatures and other pollinators. And who wouldn't want a hotspot for wildlife in their yard? Native gardeners receive all sorts of visitors, from black birds to box turtles — but beware, the turtles will eat your blueberries.

Many people are replacing their traditional grass lawns with more natural lawns that don't require nearly as much water or maintenance. Because they thrive in their natural habitats, native lawns don't need the fertilizer or pest control monoculture lawns demand, saving money on top of everything else.

There are all different types of lawns to choose from when rewilding. From clover and wildflowers to xeriscaping, there is plenty of variety to fit your needs and gardening zone. Even a partial lawn upgrade comes with benefits both homeowners and pollinators can enjoy.

The captured footage of the hummingbird attracted a lot of attention and conversation.

"They're so cute," one Redditor wrote.

"They're clever enough to recognize people, too! There are some that hang out around my yard that will do fly-bys and chitter at me if I've neglected their feeder," another advised.

"My favorite garden visitor by far," a third commented.

