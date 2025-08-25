Homeowner captures adorable images of creatures enjoying backyard pond: 'So lovely'

If you're bored with your own backyard, some creative and intentional landscaping can transform it into a tranquil getaway to benefit both you and your local wildlife.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a Reddit user posted several photos of a small pond they added to their yard surrounded by native plants. Most of the photos showed small frogs and toads enjoying the pond and greenery.

The poster shared that they live in Georgia, and they installed plants like American frogbit, Louisiana irises, American white water lily, and American canna.

"My little (nearly) native wildlife pond...a constant source of entertainment for my family," they captioned the post.

It's easy to have something similar in your own backyard by researching native plants in your area according to your gardening zone. Installing them on your property encourages biodiversity, supports pollinators, and helps wildlife survive. This ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply.

Native plants are also good for fighting invasive plants and species. Going native can save you money on water bills and other lawn care expenses, as well as time on maintenance.

You can start rewilding your yard by growing a garden or replacing your traditional monoculture grass with eco-friendly, low-maintenance options like clover or buffalo grass.

Redditors in the comments loved to see the thriving life supported by the pond and plants and asked the poster for advice on their own landscaping projects.

"So lovely! You've got a little ecosystem there. We don't have a pond but live right by a small lake in GA and get tons of toads in our yard," one user commented.

"Wow, that is just gorgeous. Congratulations!" another commenter said. "I love the rocks with the plants in them!!"

"I love this! I'm getting ready to put mine in this weekend," one user said.

