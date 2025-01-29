'Queen of Clean' shares clever tip to solve nightmare laundry mishap: 'It's easier to fix than you think'

"Tempted to dye something, just so I can give it a go."

This three-step cleaning trick will help fix washings gone wrong.

The scoop

Whoops! Your white top has turned pink in the wash. Don't worry — the self-proclaimed Queen of Clean has got you covered. Lynsey Queen of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) shared a quick and easy way to turn that pastel pink shirt bright white again.

"Have you ever had that moment where a white garment turns pink in the wash? … Don't panic," Lynsey says. "It's easier to fix than you think."

First, find a clean tub or sink to soak the garment in cold water with ice cubes. Cold water is typically used when removing stains or dyes from garments, as hot water can set the stain, making it more difficult to remove.

Add a few scoops of baking soda to the water and give the sink a good stir. Let the garment soak for a few hours, and then "pop [it] in the washing machine on a spin cycle to get the excess water out and voila — your white is back to white," she says.

How it's working

Don't waste your money on expensive stain removers — this natural cleaning method works just as well.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Store-bought cleaning products often contain harsh chemicals and "can irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and other health problems. Some products release dangerous chemicals, including volatile organic compounds," according to the American Lung Association.

Plus, store-bought cleaning products are packaged in single-use plastic bottles that pollute the planet. The chemicals inside, when washed down your sink or toilet, end up in waterways, harming marine life.

Natural cleaning methods utilize what you already have at home, like baking soda, alcohol, citrus, and vinegar. Whether you're scrubbing grime off the grill or wiping your windows, there's a natural cleaning concoction that'll get the job done.

What people are saying

Commenters were grateful for the tip and eager to try it out on their accidentally-dyed clothing.

"This is so clever," one user said.

"I have had that moment and had no idea about the ice cubes," another commented. "[I'm] tempted to dye something, just so I can give it a go."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



