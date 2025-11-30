Gardener shares why you shouldn't throw away fruit containers: 'I'd never thought of this before'

Bringing home strawberries or tomatoes often means ending up with a pile of clear plastic clamshell containers. Instead of tossing them out, here's a clever way to give them new life — use them to store and share fresh produce from summer harvests.

This simple hack helps cut down on plastic waste while making it easier to gift homegrown goodies to friends and neighbors.

The scoop

A post on r/gardening reminded produce lovers and gardeners to start saving these containers ahead of harvest season.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote, "Reminder: now is a great time to start saving plastic produce containers for your summer harvests! I like to use these strawberry containers for cherry tomatoes. Perfect to give away to others."

"I'd never thought of this before, thank you for sharing this idea!" one user said.

Anyone who buys produce in plastic containers can benefit from this hack. Just rinse and dry them after use, then store them until harvest season. The small holes built into the packaging are great for ventilation, which can help keep produce fresher for longer.

How it's helping

Beyond storing seasonal harvests, these plastic containers can also double as seed starting trays, freezer-friendly snack containers, organizers for pens and art supplies, or containers for baked goods.

Reusing containers keeps them out of landfills and reduces the need for single-use packaging, which is a major source of household waste.

It also saves money on storage supplies and helps gardeners share their homegrown produce without having to buy new (disposable) bags or boxes.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that in 2018, around 14.5 million tons of plastic packaging were generated. However, almost two million tons (13.6%) were recycled.

According to a study published in Communications Earth & Environment, the U.S. has the highest plastic consumption at 476 pounds per person.

Plastics, mainly plastic containers and packaging, accounted for approximately 12% of the country's municipal solid waste generation.

Beyond the eco-benefits, growing and sharing food can boost physical health, reduce stress, and nurture stronger community connections.

Studies show that gardening supports better nutrition and more physical activity and improves mental well-being. Eco-friendly practices, like controlling pests and weeds without chemicals, enhance these benefits by promoting a healthier garden and supporting local wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Comments on the post have been largely enthusiastic, with users sharing their own creative ways to reuse these containers.

"Love this idea!!" commented one user.

"I've been using these for fresh mushrooms for ages. Stops them from going slimy in the fridge," shared a Redditor.

"I like to use them to place over my small melons (and hopefully someday apricots) to deter rabbits and squirrels. They're great protection and have enough holes that they don't get moldy!" another user chimed in.

