Trader Joe's shopper shares photo after using store items in unexpected way: 'I thought I was the only one that did that'

Product packaging can create a lot of household waste, but it also presents opportunities for consumers to be resourceful and repurpose packaging for second uses.

One Trader Joe's customer did exactly that with their seasoning containers and shared it on the r/TraderJoes Reddit forum.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

"Anyone else reuse the Trader Joe's seasoning containers?" the original poster asked. "I refilled one with pepper I got in the bulk aisle."

The OP shared a picture of two empty Trader Joe's seasoning containers — one of which was refilled with black pepper, as shown by the bulk bag of pepper next to the container.

The other jar sat empty, waiting to be refilled with another spice.

"I thought I was the only one that did that," one commenter said.

These Trader Joe's seasoning containers are perfect refill containers. They are made of glass and feature a screw-on lid that can be taken off to easily clean the jar and refill it with more seasoning.

How it's helping

If you use a lot of seasonings and spices in your cooking, these small seasoning containers will run out quickly, forcing you to replenish your supply sooner rather than later. Instead of buying multiple small containers of seasoning, you could buy your most-used spice or seasoning in bulk and simply refill the jar when it's empty.

Buying spices in bulk at local bulk supply stores or zero-waste stores is cheaper than buying individually packaged spices from the grocery store. When you buy in bulk, you're paying purely for the product, instead of the brand's packaging costs, too.

Buying in bulk also reduces product packaging, lowering household waste and reducing crowding in landfills, which keeps our oceans clearer of flyaway pollution. Skipping out on product packaging also helps conserve the natural resources needed to create new packaging.

Recycling doesn't just apply to the packaging that our products come in. Recycling products themselves, such as electronics, clothes, books, and more, can help divert a significant amount of waste from entering landfills. In some cases, you can even make some money back by selling your unwanted belongings.

What everyone's saying

Commenters pointed out that they, too, reused Trader Joe's seasoning containers.

"All the time. I can't believe their seasonings are so affordable in those beautiful little bottles. They're perfect to reuse/repurpose," one commenter said.

"Who doesn't reuse their jars?!" another user commented.

