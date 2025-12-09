Homeowner shares satisfying hack for 'unavoidable' leftover plastic lids: 'I do this too!'

One thrifty Reddit user has a hack for all those pesky plastic lids collecting dust in your cabinets.

The user shared photos of their old jar lids on the subreddit r/Anticonsumption. They used the plastic caps as coasters, noting how "unavoidable" it was to cut plastic out of their life. Despite this, there are ways to divert this waste from landfills, including by reusing containers like these lids.

"I had left my PB open, lid up, and I needed a coaster and it clicked! It's got the edges to prevent the sweat from dripping out into furniture," the poster wrote. "Could even put a small round piece of cloth for extra absorbency."

It's economical and easy to repurpose old containers. Using empty jars, discarded lids, or cleaned-out tins, you can upgrade your home in different ways. For example, an old Parmesan shaker lid can be screwed onto a mason jar to create a new spice container. Alternatively, a jam jar could be turned into a travel cup for iced coffee.

The possibilities are endless, making the need for new storage containers, cups, or Tupperware pretty much obsolete. This saves you money on these items at the store. There are also organizations that help you declutter when you are ready to let things go.

Reusing plastic packaging helps prevent it from ending up in landfills, where it will sit for hundreds of years. Plastic doesn't really decompose; instead, it breaks into tiny microplastics. Microplastics can be harmful to our health, increasing the risk of cancer and lung disease. Plus, the waste that ends up in landfills often ends up in "garbage lasagnas." These layers of trash release methane, a planet-warming gas that is accelerating the changing climate.





Reddit users praised the OP's hack and shared their own ideas for utilizing the lids.

"Nice, I do this too!" one person said. "I also use them for snacks like mixed nuts."

"I use them as pot stands for plants," another shared. "Some yoghurt lids are quite deep."

