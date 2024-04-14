Homeowner shares worry-free tip to make grocery shopping a breeze: 'Never thought about that'

This small action can have a big impact over time.

Have you ever wondered what to do with those flimsy plastic containers that can't be recycled? Sustainability expert Candice Batista (@candicebatista), author of the sustainability guide "Sustained," has a brilliant hack for giving them a second life while reducing waste and saving money.

The scoop

In an Instagram video, Batista shared her go-to trick for reusing hard black plastic containers and soft clear plastic containers that most recycling facilities won't accept. Instead of tossing them in the trash, she repurposes them for bulk shopping.

"This is something I've been doing forever," Batista explained. "They're actually much lighter than glass and I never have to worry about any kind of breakage. And then when I get home, I simply transfer the food from the plastic container into the glass.

"Super simple way to shop for bulk food."

How it's helping

This hack is a win-win for your wallet and the planet. By reusing containers you already have, you can save money on packaging while reducing the amount of single-use plastic that ends up in gas-emitting landfills.

Plus, shopping in bulk is 25% cheaper than buying pre-packaged items, so you'll save even more in the long run. And when you eventually retire those containers, you can feel good knowing you gave them a second life and kept them out of the waste stream for a little longer.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

But the benefits don't stop there. By reducing the demand for new plastic packaging, you're also helping to cut down on the millions of tons of pollution (3% of global pollution, according to Our World in Data) associated with plastic production.

And by keeping plastic waste out of landfills and oceans, you're protecting wildlife and ecosystems from the harmful effects of plastic pollution. Just one small action can have a big impact over time.

What everyone's saying

Batista's followers loved this simple yet effective hack.

"Sooo smart to use these for bulk!!!!!!" one commenter wrote.

"Such a great tip. Never thought about that!" another said.

Others already put the trick into practice.

"I love reusing my black containers. Hubby lunches. Sending people home with leftovers/baking. When it breaks, black plastic is recyclable in my region," one user shared.

It's clear that this easy swap struck a chord with people looking to live more sustainably without breaking the bank. By thinking creatively about the items we already have and finding new ways to use them, we can all take small steps toward a greener future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.