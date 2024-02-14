Home chef shares why you shouldn’t be quick to throw out parchment paper: ‘This is how you know’

“Bake as many cookies as you want; reuse that parchment paper until you can’t.”

The next time you use a sheet of parchment paper, think twice about throwing it out. An eco-savvy TikToker reveals why you shouldn’t discard your parchment paper after one use.

The scoop

TikToker Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) explains how to extend the life of your parchment paper, reminding us to reuse it multiple times.

@wyseguide Don’t throw away that parchment paper after one use! Here are the Christmas parchment paper rules I live by! ♬ original sound – Kaleb Wyse

Wyse points out that after using your parchment paper for one batch of cookies, you’ll notice a small oil stain under each cookie. He encourages bakers to keep using the same sheet until the oil residue covers the entire sheet.

Once your parchment paper is covered in oil stains, it will start to turn brittle and may rip around the edges. Wyse said in the video, “This is how you know when parchment paper is getting to about the end of its life.”

“Also, if you use it at extremely high temperatures, it will become brittle around the edges and become dark,” explained Wyse. When this happens, you probably won’t be able to use the paper again.

“Bake as many cookies as you want; reuse that parchment paper until you can’t,” said Wyse. “There’s no reason to waste!”

How it’s helping

Reusing parchment paper is a great way to save money and reduce unnecessary product waste. When you reuse parchment paper, you’re extending the life of the product, preventing it from ending up in a landfill.

In 2018, the U.S. generated 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste. Of the total MSW, paper waste comprised the largest percentage, amounting to 23.05%.

By reusing your parchment paper, you’re helping reduce the total amount of waste generated each year.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers were glad to discover the tip and offered additional ways to reuse parchment paper.

“I appreciate the idea to reuse. Thank you!” commented one user.

“Never thought of that. Thanks for the tip,” wrote another TikToker.

“You can also use it to separate layers of cookies when you are done baking and storing cookies!” suggested one user.

“Then use the used parchment paper as a starter for your fires…outside in a pit or inside in the fireplace,” suggested another TikToker.

