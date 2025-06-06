Helpful teacher creates handy kits for students using items that usually get thrown away: 'What a wonderful thing to do'

A clever middle school teacher is reusing small makeup bags to create handy kits for their students.

The teacher posted on Reddit, sharing a photo of one of the kits. In the caption, they explained: "I collect Ipsy bags and small makeup bags to create Period Packs and Hygiene Kits to be handed out by our school nurse for my middle school students! … I'm always on the lookout for monthly subscribers who have an overabundance of bags and want to declutter!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This teacher has found a brilliant way to reuse the countless bags that most makeup users find themselves overwhelmed with.

Subscription services such as Ipsy and Birchbox package their product samples into bags and boxes. Subscribers receive a new bag every month, and they stack up fast. Stores including Ulta and Sephora are also known to hand out free makeup bags with certain purchases.

These bags are usually of decent quality and attractive, with fun and colorful designs. Using them to create pretty and useful kits for students is next-level resourceful. Instead of putting tampons and bandages in plain, clear plastic bags, they reuse the lovely bags they already have.

Not only is this fabulous for the students who need supplies, but it's also great for the planet. The school doesn't need to waste new plastic bags to produce the kits, which also saves money.

Plus, the system keeps subscription bags and free bags out of landfills. Every bag that ends up in a landfill creates planet-warming gases, contributing to pollution and accelerating rising global temperatures. Other ways you can recycle and reduce waste are by decluttering with the help of organizations such as Trashie, GotSneakers, and ThredUp.

Commenters were obsessed with the idea.

"I love this sm," one user wrote. "What a wonderful thing to do!!"

Someone else shared how they repurpose their makeup bags: "I stuff them with hotel toiletries and hand out to homeless folks."

In a reply, the OP encouraged people to send bags.

"This is a win-win! Others can declutter and my girls absolutely love getting to pick out their favorite bag," they wrote. "... My VERY limited budget would never cover these costs, so I rely on the generous donations of others and it makes my recycling heart happy!"

