Video demonstrates ‘perfect’ use for annoying plastic produce containers: ‘What a great idea’

When shopping for strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and the like at your local grocery store, you’ll likely find them stored in a chunky plastic box. While this excessive plastic can seem wasteful, there is an easy way to reuse these vessels for good.

The scoop

The Instagram account for the nonprofit group Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) posted this handy video to keep plastic containers out of landfills.

“These containers are absolutely perfect for plants, since all of those slits along the bottom essentially act as built-in drainage holes,” the video says.

They are great for planting herbs with shallow root systems, like basil or oregano. They can also be used as a greenhouse to propagate your houseplants, or for growing cat grass — a fantastic natural hairball remedy.

How it’s helping

Reusing products we have lying around the house for a new purpose can help us save both money and time.

There’s a pretty self-explanatory environmental upside, too. According to Sustainability Matters, in lots of places, plastic containers with hinges aren’t recyclable. And when plastic waste is not recycled, incinerated, or kept in a sealed landfill, it becomes an environmental pollutant, according to Our World In Data.



Each year, 1 to 2 million tons of plastic enter the world’s oceans. Making the most of the plastic we have accumulated aids us in intercepting that cycle.

What everyone’s saying

Many Instagram users took to the comments of the video to ask questions and express enthusiasm for the hack, along with additional suggestions for collecting less waste when purchasing fruit.

“OMG,” one user commented. “What a great idea. Thanks.”

“That’s a great way to reuse containers instead of just throwing them out,” said another.

“Frozen berries are a lower waste choice too since the plastic bags weigh less than the clamshells,” one user suggested. “Plus if you forget about them they won’t get moldy.”

“I do sometimes buy these, but if I can I bring jars or bags to a farmers market to fill so I don’t need a plastic container,” said another. “I’m sure not everyone has a farmers market, but if you do take advantage of it.”

