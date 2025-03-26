Clever mom shares 'cute' idea to reuse containers from common household products: 'Definitely will be doing this'

There's no denying that baby wipes are convenient for messy diaper changes. Yet eco-minded parents are often concerned about all that packaging waste as their babies progress toward toilet training.

One mom shared her adorable hack for reusing baby wipes' packaging lids on TikTok to overcome this issue.

The scoop

In her TikTok video, Myriam Sandler (@mothercould) showed viewers how to create a family board out of old baby wipe lids.

She collected the old lids and glued them onto a piece of cardboard. Then, she printed a page of small photos of their family members and cut out their faces to put inside the lids. Above each lid, she wrote the names of her loved ones.

Myriam recommended in the caption, "Save your wipe lids!!"

This simple craft project made a fun, interactive activity for her baby. In the video, her baby opened each lid to see family faces, boosting her sense of recognition, familial connection, and motor skills.

How it's helping

Myriam's baby wipes lid hack is helpful because it saves her money from buying new and expensive toys for her baby. This activity is also personalized to her family and offers cognitive and social benefits to her young child.

Social media users have pointed out buying brand-new sensory boards would cost a parent around $30.

Myriam is also helping reduce her household's landfill waste contribution by reusing the old lids. Creating sensory boards and other upcycling projects out of frequently used baby items curbs waste and gives non-biodegradable materials a second life.

It's fun and beneficial to try sustainable hacks to reduce your baby's environmental impact. Even the smallest actions on behalf of the tiniest humans can significantly help our air be more breathable and prevent our planet from overheating so rapidly.

For example, some bamboo diapers are 100% compostable and come with a convenient pickup service. Innovators have even developed baby shoes that dissolve in hot water, preventing them from ending up in landfills.

Meanwhile, various recycling options are available for baby items, and you might even be able to make money from selling old baby clothes.

What everyone's saying

Myriam's followers loved her baby wipe lid family board idea and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Definitely will be doing this," one TikTok user wrote.

Another TikToker commented, "So cute!! Great idea. Want to do this for my little one."

"I wish I kept my lids," someone else shared.

