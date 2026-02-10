Woman shares clever hack using empty water bottle: 'That's genius'

Reducing one's waste output means reusing items. However, sometimes one might come across an item, like an aluminum drinks container, and have no idea how to reuse it.

To solve this issue, one Redditor came up with a fantastic idea on how to reuse those containers that's simple and fun.

The scoop

A Reddit user posted a simple but brilliant hack for reusing aluminum drink containers in the r/ZeroWaste subreddit.

The hack is so easy that all they needed to do was share a photo captioned, "this year's cookie cutters," featuring star-shaped "cookie cutters" made from used sparkling water containers, without even posting instructions.

Photo Credit: Reddit



To accomplish the hack, a person only needs aluminum drink containers and a pair of scissors to cut them down to cookie-cutter size. The cookie cutters seem to work pretty well, too, if the background of the photo is any indication, as star-shaped dough on top of a pie is featured.

In fact, when one Reddit user asked, "Wait, that's genius! Is it strong enough to hold up?" the original poster replied, "Worked great!"

How it's helping

Reusing products like this is a fantastic way to save some money. Cookie cutters, in particular, are one of those things most people rarely use, so why go out and purchase some when one could just make some?

Additionally, aiming for a zero-waste lifestyle (or at least trying to reduce the amount of waste a home creates) can save money in general. While this sort of lifestyle may involve some upfront costs, the long-term savings more than make up for it.

Reusing items in different ways and switching out items for new ones that last longer can also have a positive impact on people's health, as it often means they are exposed to fewer chemicals and toxins.

Plus, reducing the amount of waste one creates means less garbage in overcrowded landfills, which helps reduce air pollution that leads to respiratory issues. It also means less plastic in waterways, which reduces the amount of microplastics in the water and soil.

What everyone's saying

Reddit users were impressed by the original poster's hack, and a few had even tried the same thing (or something similar) in the past with excellent results.

"Wow, I did the same last year! It worked so great, I still have it around," commented one person.

Another Redditor exclaimed, "Smart!! Saving this for later."

