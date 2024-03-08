Mom shares her favorite uses for TicTac containers: 'Perfect for all that summer travel coming up'

Are you a fan of TicTacs but don't know what to do with the container once you're done? This Instagram DIYer has a bunch of great tips for using those little containers. Hoarding and reusing containers is a hobby for many of us, after all.

The scoop

Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) is a DIYer and sustainable designer with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She shares hacks, tips, and more on how to live more sustainably at home.

In a recent video, Sarah gave some great ideas on how to reuse TicTac containers.

Sarah highlights the versatility of these containers — they can open in three different ways. Her first tip is to use the small opening to add a straw and use the containers for small drinks for her kids. In the caption, she added, "These are my favorites & perfect for all that summer travel coming up."

Sarah details several ways she uses the container for travel: to pack her mouthguard, store travel soap, and use as a razor cover. Sarah shares about a half-dozen more ways the TicTac boxes can be used to help with travel and storage.

How it's helping

Working to reduce your impact and reuse your "trash" is a great way to help the planet and use two of the classic tenets of reduce, reuse, and recycle. According to the United Nations, "​​Plastic waste can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose, and even then, it never fully disappears; it just gets smaller and smaller."

This path of smaller and smaller pieces has led us to the microplastic crisis we are currently facing, with these being found in drinking water, food, and even in our blood. The science is still developing, but there is evidence that microplastics may contribute to neurological diseases like Alzheimer's.

Keeping plastics out of the trash and out of landfills will help reduce the amount of microplastics in our environment. Take a look at TCD's guide for more ways to reevaluate how you're using plastic.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved these fun ways to reuse TicTac containers. One person wrote, "Great ideas...so many possibilities."

Another commenter chimed in with another way to use the container: "I do this with toothpicks in my purse."

