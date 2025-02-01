Traveler demonstrates how old medicine bottles can protect your luggage: 'I do the same thing'

It's always a disappointment to find out our favorite sweater got to use our leave-in conditioner before we did. Whether liquid bottles leak due to mishandling, a rushed packing job, or air pressure changes, no one likes that end result.

While you can put tape on your bottles or put them into another plastic bag, the solution seems to always be to use more new plastic. Luckily, Leroy Ware (@leroywaretravels) on TikTok shared his favorite travel tip to prevent spills, and it doesn't involve new plastic.

The scoop

In Leroy's video, he used old medicine bottles as liquid storage because the lids create a leak-proof seal and have a snapping lock closure.

"I've accumulated [a variety of travel] bottles. When they move around in the suitcase, they all leak. What I found that does not have problems are the old-fashioned medicine bottles 'cause of the caps."

Using old medicine bottles requires no further purchase, it reuses plastic that is normally tossed after the medicine is completed, and they're the perfect size for TSA requirements.

How it's working

This hack is both a time- and money-saver as it allows you to use items that are already in your house and replaces plastic travel bottles, which can cost over $20 a set. It's a lot more ideal to spend the money on your trip than on plastic bottles that don't even work 100% of the time.

Using your prescription bottles not only reuses the plastic that has already been created, but it also gives the bottles a second purpose and extends their lifespan. When only 9% of all plastic produced globally every year is recycled, it's very important to extend the lifespan of such items, avoid buying new plastic whenever possible, and to know how to recycle it when you do to prevent overcrowding of landfills and pollution in our oceans.

What people are saying

The responses to Leroy's hack were overwhelmingly positive. One commenter said, "I do the same thing! You would think that I'm on 20 prescriptions. Meanwhile, it's hair cream and lotions in most of them."

It's apparent that many travelers empathized with his experience. Another commenter wrote, "Those little 'travel bottles' really do leak. Thx for the travel tip."

