Artist demonstrates brilliant way he reuses old takeout food containers: 'Phenomenal tips'

While certain plastic products can be recycled or reused, overwhelming amounts of plastic waste end up in landfills, streets, and oceans. They do not degrade entirely; instead, they break down into microscopic plastic particles called microplastics.

Because of their minuscule size, microplastics have infiltrated the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, and our bodies. Their prevalence could be offset if only consumers would recycle and reuse intact plastic products.

One artist shared a way he reuses plastic food containers on TikTok.

The scoop

Robert (@robertgibbsart) posted a video demonstrating how he upcycles food containers in the art studio.

Sitting in his tabletop easel, with paint and clay on his frock, Robert said: "I'm back with another tip on artist pallets. You can use — reuse — take-out food containers, other food containers, and plastic containers that you might have around the house."

Yogurt containers, for example, can be kept and reused just as much as a take-out container.

To keep the paint moist, Robert saves the lids. He noted in his TikTok that plastic wrap and aluminum foil can function as covers for containers without a top.

This way, painters can save the colors they have mixed without having to pay for a receptacle.

How it's helping

Reusing plastic products for paint mixing, as storage containers, as Tupperware, to declutter, or more, can save consumers money while keeping plastic waste out of the ecosystem.

Plastic pollution is ever-present across environments. It's a versatile building block for various everyday products, which means it is produced at a high rate.

Plastic production releases dangerous gases into the air and contributes greatly to the warming of our planet. Earth.Org summarized a Beyond Plastics report, which estimated that plastic in the United States will release more dirty pollution than coal plants by the year 2030.

All this production-fueled pollution is for naught when consumers discard plastic items that could be reused. When discarded, plastic waste puts marine and terrestrial animals at risk, whether the pieces of plastic are large or microscopic.

According to a study published in the journal Science, more than 1,500 animal species are known to ingest plastic. This not only harms the animals and their ecosystem, but it can also cause plastic to enter the food we eat.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Robert's video were grateful to the artist for his advice.

"Sir you are literally giving me phenomenal tips no one has ever taught me. Thank you," one said.

Another wrote: "I never thought to seal the top to keep them from drying! This'll help me not have to remake colors constantly.

