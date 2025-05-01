Individual shares clever dispenser trick that could save you money on shampoo: 'Great idea for [the] shower'

Bathing just got easier with a tip from a Redditor on how to reuse empty dispenser bottles. Instead of throwing out old soap bottles, refill them with other products.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Soap dispensers make it easy to wash your hands and can also be used for other bathroom products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. As the OP wrote, you'll have "no more difficulties opening bottles with wet hands."

Another point the OP made was how well this method can conserve your product. When you squeeze shampoo directly from bigger bottles, you may use more product than necessary each time. However, with a dispenser, "you waste less because you realize you only need a couple of small squirts," said the OP.

When you consider the lower per-unit costs noted by NerdWallet, you can save money by buying in bulk. Then, add it to the same smaller dispenser bottle as needed, with fewer trips to the store.

Plus, you reduce your plastic use. Practicing plastic conservation by reusing bottles means that fewer microplastics can potentially reach the oceans and take years to break down in landfills. So much plastic has harmed wildlife by entangling or choking animals. By reducing your plastic use, you can help protect the environment.

As you recycle, it can inspire you to find other ways to upcycle plastic items. One gardener saved hundreds of dollars after creating a drip irrigation method using plastic bottles. A savvy traveler used empty pill bottles for travel-size containers that easily meet TSA requirements.

If you run out of ways to upcycle items in your home, consider contacting organizations that help you participate in a circular economy. Have you outgrown that shoe style? Trade them into GotSneakers for cash. Do the same with clothes and accessories for cash, rebates, store credit, and other cool rewards at Trashie.

"Great idea for shower," praised one comment.

Another commenter noted, "Elderly, less abled persons could use it. Also when you're letting a child learn independence. So they don't squeeze it all over etc."

One Redditor had another way to avoid plastic waste and recommended, "Buy bar soap and bar shampoo. … These last me for a year."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.