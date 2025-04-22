Closet full of outdated clothes? This convenient service will give you amazing rewards when you trade them in

You can earn rewards for each bag you send back, which can be used for different shopping offers.

Life's too short to wear clothes that don't fit or don't make you feel good. Purge your closet of outdated garments with the convenient Take Back Bag from Trashie, which lets you earn rewards for trading in your old clothes.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

Trashie's Take Back Bag service is simple.

Order a Take Back Bag on Trashie's website. Once you receive it in the mail (which will take five to 14 business days), fill it with your unwanted clothes. Then, send it back to Trashie using the QR code printed on your Take Back Bag. Take Back Bags can be dropped off using Happy Returns at any UPS location for free.

If you're wondering how much and what kind of clothing can fit in a Take Back Bag, Trashie explains everything.

Each bag measures 24 inches by 24 inches and holds about 15 pounds of clothing. That's about 15 tops, six bottoms, three towels, and plenty of undergarments, according to Laundrify.

Trashie takes back all kinds of clothing (even single socks), footwear (even single shoes), unsoiled linens (without grease stains), accessories, seasonal costumes, and holiday decor.

About 70% of the items that Trashie takes back are reused, while more than 20% are recycled to make new products.

You earn rewards for each bag you send back. These rewards can be used for various shopping offers, such as hotel or travel credits, meal prep plans, and game tickets, or toward preloved clothing from Trashie's clothing recycling program.

Why should I recycle clothing?

The average American throws out about 103 pounds of textile waste annually, according to StopWaste. Globally, the apparel industry generates about 92 million tons of textile waste per year.

With the rise of fast fashion, lower-quality clothing needs to be replaced more often, leading to even more waste.

All this clothing requires resources (such as water or cotton) to produce, and then it accumulates in landfills, releasing harmful gases (such as carbon dioxide or methane) that contribute to a warmer planet.

On top of that, textile waste can take over 200 years to decompose.

Many clothing items that are thrown out still have life in them. Trashie's Take Back Bag extends the life of your old and unwanted clothes, offering others a chance to enjoy your preloved pieces.

Each Trashie Take Back Bag helps save 151 pounds of planet-warming carbon dioxide (the equivalent of driving 2,000 miles) and 1,596 gallons of water.

Are there similar programs to the Take Back Bag?

ThredUp offers a similar clothing recycling program — its Clean Out Kit — where you can send in your gently used clothing to be resold. The money you earn from your sold items can be cashed out or used for shopping credit.

Many neighborhoods and counties offer clothing recycling programs where you can drop off old and unwanted clothes in designated bins. The clothing can be resold, repurposed, or distributed to those in need. However, with these clothing donation bins, you do not earn rewards for your old clothes like you can with Trashie.

