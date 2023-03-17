This simple school supply swap could save you $1,300 a year — here’s what to know

Research has shown that swapping over to a reusable water bottle can save you, on average, $1,300 a year.

Are you looking for a way to save money while also helping the environment? Getting your kid a reusable water bottle for school is a great way to do both.

Not only are they far more cost-effective than buying single-use plastic bottles every day, but reusable water bottles also help reduce plastic waste.

And when we say this can save you money, we mean it, big time. Research has shown that swapping over to a reusable water bottle can save you, on average, $1,300 a year.

This simple switch could save most people a ton of cash because of the sheer number of plastic water bottles we use. Americans throw out about 60 million disposable plastic bottles every single day. And because these plastic bottles are often just using filtered tap water anyways, it doesn’t make much sense to lose out on this $1,300.

The CDC even recommends that students be allowed to use refillable water bottles during school hours. Although some schools have policies that prevent this, some districts have even started giving their students reusable bottles to encourage their use.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Choosing a reusable water bottle

If you’re going to be reusing your bottle hundreds of times, making sure that you find a hardy and chic water bottle is a must. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there.

When it comes to choosing the right reusable water bottle, there are a few things to consider. First, think about the size and shape of the bottle. If you’re looking for something that’s easy to carry around, a smaller bottle might be the best option. This is especially true for young kids.

You should also consider the material of the bottle. Stainless steel and silicone are durable and long-lasting options, making them particularly good options for children. With proper care and cleaning, a reusable water bottle can last for years.

What are the disadvantages of reusable water bottles?

The main disadvantage of reusable water bottles is the upfront cost. However, the price of a reusable bottle is offset by the money you’ll save in the long run.

And reusable water bottles don’t need to run you more than $20. Of course, there are more expensive options for those who want to splurge, but they don’t have to break the bank.

The other disadvantage of these reusable water bottles is that bacteria can grow inside them if they’re not properly cleaned and maintained.

So to prevent bacteria from growing, make sure you regularly clean your bottle and avoid leaving it in direct sunlight or in a hot car for long periods of time.

Investing in a good water bottle for yourself or your family members is an excellent idea that’s good for the planet and prevents you from wasting money on plastic bottles.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.