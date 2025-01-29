  • Home Home

Woman shares clever hack to never spend a dime on paper towels: 'I always do this'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: TikTok

One of the easiest ways to reduce waste is to swap your paper towels for reusable rags. One crafty TikToker showed how to turn your old bath towels into something that can help you clean around your home. 

The scoop

Erin Ashley (@_erinashley) shares content about homeownership and saving money on groceries. In one post, they showed an easy way to transform your old cloth towels into reusable rags.

@_erinashley My favorite hack that tiktok has taught me 🙌 #reducereuserecycle #tiktoktaughtme #reusabe #sustainable #underconsumption #cleaninghack #hacksandtips ♬ LOOK AT THIS - Astro Boyke

We all have a crusty or stained towel that has seen better days. Instead of throwing it out, Erin explains that with just scissors, you can make about a dozen rags from just one towel. 

These smaller towel pieces can be used to clean counters, mirrors, and windows. You can even create a DIY roll for your new reusable rags.

How it's helping

This tip will help you reduce waste in your home by eliminating disposable paper towels. Plus, you will save money by never having to buy these paper products ever again. This hack also gives your towel new life, keeping it from making its way to the landfill. 

An article from The New York Times found that "​​paper towels often account for 20 to 40 percent of waste (by volume) from an office building or a dorm." While your home doesn't function quite like an office, there is a good chance this simple change can have a big impact on your trips to the curbside bin. 

Making eco-friendly cleaning choices is a low-cost way to be a little gentler on the planet. In addition to trying out reusable rags, you can opt for natural cleaners like soap, vinegar, and rubbing alcohol. These ingredients have fewer toxins than more specialized cleaners and offer much more versatility.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments explained how they have used similar hacks. 

"I always do this. even with old clothes. I use them to wipe off my dogs when they have muddy paws," wrote one person. 

Someone else said: "Such a great idea!!"

Another commenter shared that they occasionally throw out their rags when things get too messy: "Great tip! I would use these as one use rags if there was something so dirty it was beyond washing."

