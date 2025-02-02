  • Home Home

Homeowner flags issue with rising cost of furniture repair: 'It made me sad to see that they charge way more'

"People are going to just throw their old ones away."

by Yei Ling Ma
"People are going to just throw their old ones away."

Photo Credit: iStock

In the r/AntiConsumption subreddit, one homeowner asked for advice on how to reupholster an armchair after realizing that the cost of taking it to the professionals would be more expensive than buying a new chair altogether. 

"It made me sad to see that they charge way more to reupholster a chair than getting a brand new one," the homeowner said. "I get that it's a lot of labor, but that means people are going to just throw their old ones away and buy new instead."

Anticonsumption, or the practice of buying fewer unnecessary things, encourages a certain level of creativity and resourcefulness, as well as conscious spending that saves both your wallet and the planet. 

By avoiding certain types of items, such as single-use or disposable items, you avoid having to purchase these items over and over again, saving yourself money while keeping this trash out of the landfill. Instead, when you choose to spend, you choose dependable, quality items that you buy once and can be used repeatedly. 

For example, in the case of water bottles, the average American saves up to $1,350 per year by using a refillable water bottle instead of buying disposable plastic ones, Boston University's Sustainability blog found. 

Keeping waste out of the trash can even earn you money back. Organizations like Trashie and ThredUp make it easy for you to declutter, trade in, or sell old, unwanted items, such as sneakers, clothes, and electronics. 

Watch now: Furniture company explains why it only produces trend-proof styles

Sometimes, reusing and repurposing items encourages creative problem-solving and, at times, learning new skills. The large five-gallon buckets that cat litter often comes in can be repurposed as emergency prepper buckets. Single-use take-out containers can be reused as drainage trays for your plants. 

In the case of an armchair in need of reupholstering, the OP could take it to the professionals or learn how to fix it themselves, thereby learning a skilled craft. 

Or, "What about buying a slipcover?" one commenter suggested. This way, the OP could avoid spending money on a new chair while still enjoying their chair with a refreshed look. 

How often do you buy furniture?

Basically never 🙅

Only when I move 🏠

Every few years 🗓️

Basically all the time 🛋️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Slip covers have really come a long way!" another commenter replied.

Alternatively, "sometimes adult education schools have classes on reupholstery. A friend of mine recovered a beloved chair in such a class," a third commenter suggested, in case the OP did want to try it themselves.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x