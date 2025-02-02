Homeowner flags issue with rising cost of furniture repair: 'It made me sad to see that they charge way more'

"People are going to just throw their old ones away."

In the r/AntiConsumption subreddit, one homeowner asked for advice on how to reupholster an armchair after realizing that the cost of taking it to the professionals would be more expensive than buying a new chair altogether.

"It made me sad to see that they charge way more to reupholster a chair than getting a brand new one," the homeowner said. "I get that it's a lot of labor, but that means people are going to just throw their old ones away and buy new instead."

Anticonsumption, or the practice of buying fewer unnecessary things, encourages a certain level of creativity and resourcefulness, as well as conscious spending that saves both your wallet and the planet.

By avoiding certain types of items, such as single-use or disposable items, you avoid having to purchase these items over and over again, saving yourself money while keeping this trash out of the landfill. Instead, when you choose to spend, you choose dependable, quality items that you buy once and can be used repeatedly.

For example, in the case of water bottles, the average American saves up to $1,350 per year by using a refillable water bottle instead of buying disposable plastic ones, Boston University's Sustainability blog found.

Keeping waste out of the trash can even earn you money back. Organizations like Trashie and ThredUp make it easy for you to declutter, trade in, or sell old, unwanted items, such as sneakers, clothes, and electronics.

Sometimes, reusing and repurposing items encourages creative problem-solving and, at times, learning new skills. The large five-gallon buckets that cat litter often comes in can be repurposed as emergency prepper buckets. Single-use take-out containers can be reused as drainage trays for your plants.

In the case of an armchair in need of reupholstering, the OP could take it to the professionals or learn how to fix it themselves, thereby learning a skilled craft.

Or, "What about buying a slipcover?" one commenter suggested. This way, the OP could avoid spending money on a new chair while still enjoying their chair with a refreshed look.

"Slip covers have really come a long way!" another commenter replied.

Alternatively, "sometimes adult education schools have classes on reupholstery. A friend of mine recovered a beloved chair in such a class," a third commenter suggested, in case the OP did want to try it themselves.

