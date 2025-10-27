Retirees share video tour of stunning tiny home in mountains: 'An idyllic life'

"The house is just as cute as the couple living there."

A retired couple has captured the internet's heart after showing off their stunning 420-square-foot tiny home in the Colorado mountains. It's thoughtfully designed for comfort, simplicity, and sustainability.

The couple shared their story in a YouTube video from Tiny House Expedition, explaining how they realized that "there's more time behind us than there is ahead of us" and decided to downsize so they could focus on spending quality time together rather than maintaining a large house and property.

The pair's manufactured tiny home sits on a block foundation and is fully permitted as a regular residence, complete with standard insulation in the ceiling, floor, and roof — meaning it's designed for all seasons. It is outfitted with clever storage solutions, modern appliances, and a detached shed that doubles as a workspace and storage area.

They've even wired the shed with power for visiting friends with RVs. They also collect rainwater in barrels to reduce water waste. The video is drawing plenty of attention for showing how attainable and enjoyable minimal living can be.

Tiny homes aren't for everyone. But Ellen and Tim have found this tiny home to be their dream home. "Not that it's not wonderful having a bigger house; it's fine," Ellen says. "You know when we had the kids at home, you need a bigger house — but now we don't."

Tiny homes like this use a fraction of the materials, land, and energy of traditional houses. Not only will the mortgage, utility bills, and property taxes be lower than a standard home, but the home itself will consume less resources. Ultimately, this helps cut down on planet-heating pollution that is contributing to poor air quality, rising global temperatures, and supercharged weather events.

Viewers praised both the design and the couple's outlook on life.

"This is the most efficient setup I've seen," one commenter wrote.

"The house is just as cute as the couple living there," another added.

A third chimed in: "We are planning on doing the same thing next year. This video helps confirm for us to keep moving forward with our plans."

As one viewer summed it up: "Ellen and Tim have found an idyllic life in that tiny home looking out at those stunning mountains. Living tiny, with some of your favorite old pieces still with you, is the best of the best. I always thought going small would be wonderful, and I couldn't be happier myself."

