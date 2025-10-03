Couple shares inside look after downsizing to tiny house: 'We have everything that we need'

This couple decided to downsize from their empty four-bedroom house in New York to a 224-square-foot tiny home in North Carolina. Here's their honest review.

Merissa and Chris sold their home, paid off their debt, and moved into a tiny home community in Maggie Valley. Tiny Home Tours (@tinyhometours) explored their house and shared how they manage living small.

"We decided we weren't having kids, and suddenly four bedrooms felt like a ton of wasted space," Merissa said. "Now we have everything that we need and nothing we don't."

The tiny home features open shelving, a porch and garden, a queen-sized bed, and plenty of creatively built storage.

Tiny homes also offer financial freedom — the upfront cost is significantly lower than that of a normal-sized home, and monthly utility bills are cheaper, too.

Tiny home living is a great way to pay off debt, save money, and live sustainably, but many people are hesitant to live in such a small space.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"It is a lot smaller than most people are comfortable with," Merissa says. "… Downsizing has been a little bit of a challenge, but the benefits that you get from living tiny completely outweigh any type of con that you might have having to deal with a slightly smaller kitchen."

Merissa wanted to keep it honest — tiny home living may require sacrifices. In order to thrive in a tiny home, you should be ready to embrace minimalism, donate your old stuff, and get creative with storage space. Depending on the size of your tiny home, it may even mean skipping out on certain in-home appliances, such as a dishwasher, microwave, or dryer.

Tiny home living doesn't have to be confining, though. This woman's tiny home on wheels travels the country, and it's decked out in a stunning steampunk fashion. Other tiny homes have spacious lofts, full kitchens, porches, and expandable living rooms. It's up to you how small you want to go.

If tiny home living isn't for you, there are still ways to save money and live sustainably in a normal-sized home. Home upgrades including a heat pump, induction stovetop, and solar panels can bring energy bills down by hundreds of dollars.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Commenters loved to see the couple thriving in their cozy cottage.

"I love your charming rustic tiny home! Has nearly everything most anyone would need. Very efficient use of space, good storage," one wrote.

"I'm 79 years old and applaud your younger wisdom in finding 'liberty in life' by not owing a mortgage. Good for you! Enjoy life," another said.

"The colors, decorating, and use of space is very inviting," a third user agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.