New survey reveals the hottest states for solar panels — here's why residents are rushing to upgrade

Making the switch to solar energy is more popular, which is no surprise considering the financial incentives encouraging homeowners to upgrade.

Recent data reveals which housing markets in the U.S. are installing the most solar panels.

A collaboration between ResiClub and data experts at BatchService analyzed over a decade's worth of property data. Their findings, published by Fast Company, reveal which states and counties offer the most residential solar installation permits.

It's no surprise that the No. 1 state for solar installation is California. For years, California has paved the way for pushing renewable energy policies, incentivizing homeowners to switch through state and local tax credits, and issuing clean energy mandates more recently. For example, the 2020 building code requires all new California homes to include solar panels.

Santa Clara County in California has issued the most residential solar installation permits over the past decade, per the research findings.

The data underscores a shifting trend toward residential solar panels. Making the switch to solar energy now is more popular, which is no surprise considering the financial incentives encouraging homeowners to upgrade.

Switching to solar power is one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills while also cutting down on your household's pollution. In fact, with an average monthly power bill of $125, you could save $150 per year with community solar.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Those savings don't include the tax rebates and credits you could earn as well. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can earn up to $4,600 when they install solar panels.

To make the solar transition smooth, review EnergySage's free online tools. In just a few moments, you can access solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Moving forward, it's best to make these eco-friendly updates to your home sooner rather than later. President Trump has already stated he intends on removing these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress. As a result, installing solar panels now versus later could save thousands of dollars.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.