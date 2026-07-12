A Scotland rescue dog spent 1,055 days in care, then his foster family made him theirs

"Our beautiful Tim Tam is thriving, and we cannot imagine life without him."

In Scotland, a rescue dog's long stretch in care has finally ended with an adoption after nearly three years.

The Glasgow Times described how Timmy, a 7-year-old crossbreed, first went to a foster family on a temporary basis and eventually became a permanent member of that home.

What happened?

By the time Lisa Boyle, a volunteer administrator at Dogs Trust Glasgow, and her husband, Gary, adopted him, Timmy had spent 1,055 days in Dogs Trust care, according to the publication.

The Glasgow Times noted that Boyle, who is from Pollockshields, began volunteering with the rescue about two years ago after the sudden death of her 6-year-old Shar Pei, Hubble. During that period, Timmy became one of the dogs she noticed most, according to the paper.

He had been surrendered because living with young children was not working for him, per The Glasgow Times. After Boyle offered to foster him, she was told he had been reserved, but that plan later fell through, the paper said.

With that option no longer in place, Boyle and Gary were able to adopt Timmy themselves.

"Timmy is a big, gentle giant with so much love to give," Boyle told The Glasgow Times. "Our beautiful Tim Tam is thriving, and we cannot imagine life without him."

Why does it matter?

Some dogs take far longer than others to be adopted. Sandra Downie, the manager of Dogs Trust Glasgow, told the paper that larger dogs can often remain in care longer and urged potential adopters not to dismiss them because of their size.

That delay can mean years of uncertainty for an animal that may simply need the right home environment and a bit of patience. In Timmy's case, the challenge was not a lack of affection or personality, but finding a household suited to his needs, the Glasgow Times reported.

A foster home can give dogs a chance to decompress, show their true temperament, and connect with people in a more natural setting than they might in a kennel.

The pets who wait the longest are not necessarily the hardest to love. Sometimes they are simply the easiest to overlook.

What's being done?

Dogs Trust Glasgow is continuing the rescue, foster, and adoption work that gave Timmy his second chance. Volunteer involvement played a central role in this case, and Boyle's connection to the organization helped form the bond that ultimately changed Timmy's life, as The Glasgow Times detailed.

"Life with Timmy is going amazingly well," Boyle said, per The Glasgow Times. "He continues to come out of his shell, showing us just how incredible he is and what it means to him to be loved."

The resulting outcome was a big win for Dogs Trust Glasgow.

"Together they are a match made in heaven, and that makes us all so very happy," Downie remarked to The Glasgow Times.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.