Shelter dog's heartbreaking 'last day' video gets an unexpected ending

A shelter video that appeared to mark a dog's last day instead delivered a very different ending.

A shelter video that appeared to mark a dog's last day instead delivered a very different ending.

The rescue behind the post shared Matt standing quietly in his kennel on what it said was his final day, but an update changed the story.

What happened?

A final visit to a shelter dog turned into an adoption announcement by RescueMeATL (@rescueme_atl), DogTime reported.

According to the rescue, Matt had shut down as time in the shelter took a toll on him. The post was framed around someone coming to see him so he would feel cared for.

In the video, a person stops by Matt's kennel, and he walks over to greet the visitor. The onscreen text reads: "POV you come to visit him on his last day so he leaves this world knowing he mattered and someone loved him."

The rescue said that when Matt first arrived, he responded to footsteps by lifting his head and wagging his tail when people passed by. It said that over time, he reached a point where he now "barely looks up."

Though Matt was reportedly facing a Feb. 26 euthanasia, the rescue later posted this message in the comments: "MATT IS ADOPTED."

Why does it matter?

Dogs can enter these environments hopeful and social, only to become withdrawn as stress, noise, and uncertainty build over time. While shelters serve an important purpose, they can be difficult for the animals in their care.

"The noise never stops. The lights never dim. The concrete is cold. And somewhere along the way, Matt started to give up," RescueMeATL wrote.

A home means more than safety. It can offer rest, stability, affection, and a chance for a dog to simply be a dog again.

What are people saying?

Much of the reaction centered on how Matt had changed in the shelter and how relieved viewers were to learn the ending was not tragic after all.

"Thank yall for everything you do. To hell with ignorant people. Keep saving animals. Y'all are awesome," one commenter wrote.

Many users wondered why euthanasia was an option at all.

"If you're angry, be a part of the solution and not the problem," RescueMeATL wrote in a comment. "Volunteer. Foster. Adopt. Push for legislation. Spay and neuter."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.