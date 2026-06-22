After 640 days in a New York shelter, Louise walks out to applause on her way home

Dogs with special behavioral needs can face an especially difficult path to adoption.

A dog's adoption day at a New York shelter is striking a chord online for all the right reasons.

Louise, a 4-year-old terrier mix, spent 640 days at RG Cares Animal Shelter before staff and volunteers lined the hallway to cheer her exit, celebrating as she wagged her tail on the way out, after nearly two years of waiting.

What happened?

Rachel Oldenburger (@rachels.dogs), an Instagram creator who shares shelter updates, posted the emotional send-off after Louise was adopted earlier this month.

Newsweek reported that Louise had been the longest resident at the Pomona shelter before finally finding what Oldenburger described as "the perfect applicant."

The video shows shelter staff gathered near the front as Louise heads for the exit and is clapped out. Louise's leash was handed over to her new owners, and as she walked away with them, she took one last look behind her at the shelter and the staff who had cared for her before continuing on with her new life.

Oldenburger told Newsweek the send-off was intentional because Louise's story had meant so much to the people caring for her.

"We don't clap out every dog that gets adopted," Oldenburger said. "We decided to do this special adoption farewell for Louise because she was the longest resident at the shelter. ... She deserved a special goodbye."

Because Louise was "dog selective," Oldenburger said, the number of suitable adopters was small. Many people interested in her already had another dog at home, so the shelter kept searching for the right fit.

"She exudes happiness and love," Oldenburger said. "Everyone can see what a special girl she is, and now her adopter can give her the life she has always deserved."

Why does it matter?

According to Newsweek, Shelter Animals Count reports about 7 million animals entered U.S. shelters and rescues in 2024. By the end of the year, shelter intake outpaced exits by 103,000 pets, adding to an already serious capacity crunch.

That overflow can carry devastating consequences. Shelters nationwide are contending with high intake, limited space, staffing strain, and slower adoption rates, leaving some animals waiting months or even years for homes.

Dogs with special behavioral needs, like Louise, can face an especially difficult path to adoption.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Oldenburger wrote: "Please, please, please consider adopting a shelter dog. They need us more than ever and you quite literally are saving the life of a dog in need and inspiring the people who are writing the stories for the rest of their futures."

"Brings tears of joy," one person commented.

Another added: "So happy for you girl you deserve to be happy."

"Totally sobbing now. I hope she's living her best life," another commenter wrote.

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