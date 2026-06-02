'She wanted to disappear': Rescue Beagle's first days in foster care take a heart-melting turn

A rescue beagle named Ciara is melting hearts online after her foster family shared a video of her earliest days in safety, from pressing her face into the corner of a dog bed to taking tentative steps toward a very different life.

The Instagram post from Tails Together Co (@tailstogetherco) shows a dog who appeared overwhelmed and withdrawn, then slowly began to trust the world around her.

Ciara is one of several beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms, and as DogTime detailed, she initially kept her face tucked into the corner of a bed, eyes open, as if trying to make herself invisible.

"When our 6 Ridglan Farms beagles arrived, Ciara was the most shut down by far," Tails Together Co wrote in the caption. "She wanted to disappear into the corner with all her might."

From there, the nonprofit's video shows a series of small but meaningful milestones: Ciara settling beside another dog, accepting a treat, getting to her feet to check out the playpen, snoozing on the couch, and later going outside with the other dogs to experience grass and sun.

Tails Together Co describes these as the "biggest moments" for Ciara.

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It also highlights a common roadblock to finding rescue dogs their forever homes. Fear-based behavior is not necessarily stubbornness or a lack of personality — it can result from prolonged stress, confinement, or neglect.

Ciara's progress also reflects the role of foster care in action. Instead of being expected to adjust instantly, she was given time, quiet, and the company of other dogs who had already started adapting to life outside the facility.

That kind of setup can make a difference for animals who are fearful or undersocialized. A foster home can ease the transition while also helping rescuers learn what each dog needs most.

Trust is built through consistency. Patience, calm routines, and safe companionship can help fearful animals come out of hiding on their own timeline.

The outpouring of support for Ciara in the comments highlights how deeply her story resonated with viewers.

"Ciara!! ur gonna be okay now, you've got a great wonderful life to look forward to," one person wrote.

"You are loved! Relax baby! You're safe now!" another added.

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