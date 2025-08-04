Gardener shares 'adorable' new use for old Play-Doh containers: 'So clever'

A clever Redditor shared their unique hack for making DIY planters. Easy and affordable, making these planters is not only a great way to save money but also to reduce your household's waste.

The scoop

The next time you have empty Play-Doh containers, think twice before throwing them away.

One Redditor shared an image of three Play-Doh containers filled with soil. Inside, healthy succulent plants were growing along their windowsill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To promote drainage, the original poster even gently made holes on the bottom of each Play-Doh planter using a nail and hammer. They then took the Play-Doh lids and placed them under each container as saucers.

"Anything can be a planter if you believe!" wrote the OP. "They're even color-coordinated!"

The OP even matched the color of each succulent to the corresponding Play-Doh container.

How it's helping

Reusing empty containers you have around your home is a great way to save money on planters. It's also an easy way to reduce your environmental footprint by minimizing plastic waste in your home. If you don't have Play-Doh containers, you can use any empty containers you already have in your home.

Other internet users have shared their hacks for repurposing empty containers, turning empty Lysol containers into garbage holders and finished pill bottles into matchboxes.

Simple hacks like this can make a big difference down the line. Plastic waste is a global crisis, with the world producing 450 million metric tons of plastic waste each year, according to Our World in Data. Since plastic is not biodegradable, it takes hundreds of years to break down, leaching harmful chemicals into the environment.

As a result, by reusing plastic containers, you help prevent them from crowding landfills or polluting the ocean.

What everyone's saying

Redditors loved how the Play-Doh planters turned out and were equally excited by the environmental benefits of the hack.

"This is too cute for words," wrote one user. "Thank you for sharing."

"Ok that's actually so adorable???" added another Redditor. "That's sellable, it's so clever and original. Would die for a full rainbow setup."

"Yes. Lovely!" wrote one user. "Anything that can hold soil can be used as pots. I saved my yogurt cups for succulents."

