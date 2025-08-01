Woman shares photos of clever creation made from old paper shopping bags: 'Absolutely fantastic'

Repurposing everyday items in creative ways can help you save money and produce unique creations, like these pocket notebooks made from old paper shopping bags.

"I go through a lot of pocket notebooks," one crafty individual wrote in a Reddit post. "And I realized yesterday that I could probably make them from waste materials."

They explained that they made the books by cutting up grocery bags and drink cases with a rotary cutter and sewing them together using some waxed thread and a saddle stitch technique.

This idea resulted in cute little pocket notebooks that can be used for a number of purposes. They added a link to further images showing how colorful and unique they are.

People in the comments were really impressed with the creativity.

"Absolutely fantastic," wrote one person. "Well done!"

Another added, "You made this?! I love it! So creative and it's very useful."

Finding unique ways to repurpose materials at home can help significantly reduce waste while also saving money. Reusing items can delay or eliminate the need to shop for new products, and it can often result in quirky items that you wouldn't find in the store.

As an additional bonus, getting crafty is also good for your mental health. According to Calm, creativity can help reduce stress, boost mood and happiness, and help people connect with others.

Reducing waste is also good for the environment. Landfills are already overflowing with the massive amounts of waste we produce every year. They also produce methane, a gas that is more potent in planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide.

Finding ways to reduce this burden on the planet helps stop the production of more harmful pollution and protects natural areas.

It also reduces the demand for new products, which helps conserve energy and vital resources, such as water.

