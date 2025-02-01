  • Home Home

Craft enthusiast shares easy way to stretch the lifespan of old candles: 'One of my favorite hacks'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

If you are a fan of sustainability and scented candles, one Redditor has the reuse hack for you. 

The r/Anticonsumption subreddit is a place where people share their critical opinions of consumer culture and ways to cut back on purchases. One user shared a photo of their favorite (chaotic) way to reuse spent candles. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a glass candle container filled with layers of multicolored wax. The original poster explained, "Once candles burn out, I melt the wax to create Super Candle." To create your own, you can use one of several methods to remove the wax from your vessel. 

One way to get your wax out is to melt it; you can use boiling water. Simply pour your water over the leftover wax, and it should melt. Once it cools, you should be left with a puck of wax you can transfer to a new container. 

Another way to remove wax is by using your freezer. Place your candle in the freezer, and once it hardens, you should be able to remove the wax with a knife or spoon. If your wax doesn't come out in one piece or your new jar is a different shape, you can use your microwave or a double boiler to return the wax to its liquid state. 

Commenters were torn about whether this was a good idea or too chaotic for their taste. 

"One of my favorite hacks! I've been melting candle ends into new candles for about 2 years now," wrote one person. 

Another was less sure about this idea, saying: "This thing would give me a headache for sure. Love using old candles, though!"

Someone else shared their favorite way to give leftover wax a new life: "I like to melt down old candles into wax bricks. I then leave them at the skatepark to allow the shredding to continue."

