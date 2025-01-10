Woman shares genius hack to get the most out of your candles: 'I love this'

"If they have screw on lids I love saving the jars to use for craft supplies."

Are you a candle lover who hates to see that last bit go into the trash? Now, there's a simple hack that lets you reuse it and form a new candle by combining melted wax from old ones.

The scoop

TikToker livingplanetfriendly (@LivingPlanetFriendly) posted a video demonstrating how to handle candles at the end of their lifecycle. Once several candles get too low to safely continue using, melt the remaining wax down — the TikToker usually waits until she has at least 10 almost empty ones.

Pour wax from several of them into another container with a new wick (you can find some on Amazon) to make a new candle. Repurpose those now empty glass jars or see if you have a nearby service for proper recycling.

Are you out of jars or other potential containers? No sweat. Another hack she suggests is to "pour it into a silicone cupcake liner to cool, pop it out and save & reuse that."

You can easily melt the wax in the oven — just be careful when touching the hot glass.

Another melting method is to boil water and carefully pour some into each candle jar, which loosens the wax. The wax will rise to the surface and solidify. Let the water cool down for a few hours, and remove the wax from the top.

How it's helping

An empty jar can go a long way. When you need food storage for dry goods, a large candle jar with a lid can do the trick. A slender one can also convert into a flower vase. Plus, this technique helps people think of ways to reuse glass jars instead of throwing them in the trash where they may break and cut someone. Glass doesn't leach chemicals, but it can take up a lot of space in a landfill since it doesn't decompose.

It's important to note that you can't just throw any glass into a recycling bin. Most places only take jars and bottles due to melting point concerns with other types of glass, like mirrors. If you choose to recycle the glass jars, remove the wax first, even if you don't plan to make new candles. Otherwise, you risk contaminating the batch.

On the other hand, candle wax isn't recyclable. Luckily, reusing it for new candles prevents it from going to waste. Show elegance and use it for a wax seal on an envelope or product. Use the wax in an oil burner for aromatherapy.

What everyone's saying

The comments contained lots of positivity, like "I love this," along with ideas for repurposing the jars.

One comment mentioned: "If you get the right kinda candle jars you can basically get a whole set of drinking glasses."

Another person stated: "If they have screw on lids I love saving the jars to use for craft supplies."

When mixing different scents, one comment advised: "Wait until one layer cools before adding the next!"

