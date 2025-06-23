Gardener shares amazing tip using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is a super cute idea'

Toilet paper rolls are shockingly versatile; they can be used for pet enrichment, as a hair tool, and as a fire starter. One parent showed how they repurpose their TP rolls to start seeds in their garden.

The scoop

NikkiB (@nikkiwilkinson258) shared a clip on TikTok detailing how they used a collection of the toilet paper rolls to get their spring garden going. To start out, they showed 15 cardboard rolls they had packed neatly into an old salad container. Next, they added soil to each container until all 15 were full.

For the remaining steps, they took their setup outside to avoid a mess. They pre-watered the whole thing to get it nice and moist for the seeds they were planning to add. The final step was to poke little holes and place the seeds. They were planting false indigo, a plant native to much of the eastern half of the United States.

Once all their seeds have been planted, all they have to do is wait for their flowers to grow and bloom.

How it's helping

Using cardboard to start your spring plants is a great way to save money as you gear up for the summer season. Planter pots are also typically made of plastic, and with the biodegradability of cardboard, you can bury the whole roll in your garden without disrupting the new roots of your baby plants.

In addition to saving you money in your garden prep, this is also an excellent way to reduce waste in your home. According to Cottonelle, "The average person uses 85 rolls of toilet paper per year."

That is a lot of cardboard from just your TP. Due to its versatility, many households should be able to find incredible alternate uses for the little cardboard rolls rather than tossing them in the trash.

In addition to being used for seeds, many types of cardboard can be used in your compost to keep it balanced and reduce smells.

What everyone's saying

While this post didn't garner a ton of comments, there was a very positive response.

"This is a super cute idea," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "I love this."

Another TikToker added, "Good idea!"

