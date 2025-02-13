Crafting enthusiast shares clever way to reuse old planner covers: 'Couldn't let it go'

Decluttering is also a great way to make some extra money.

One Redditor found a way to keep a beloved planner cover in use with a little digging. Here's what they posted to r/Anticonsumption.

"Reduce/Reuse/Recycle," began the OP's post. "I was decluttering my old stuff and found my 2023 planner with this stunning hardbound cover."

According to the OP, the notebook was illustrated by a local Filipino artist featuring the country's stunning flora, and they "couldn't let it go." Since it was just too beautiful to throw out, the OP found a creative way to repurpose the old planner. They removed the used pages and replaced them with a new notebook, leaving the gorgeous cover.

This is a great way to give a second life to an item that would otherwise be headed to a landfill. The plastics in the cover would likely just break down into microplastics that find their way into our oceans and further choke those ecosystems.

Plus, reusing old items prevents the need to produce more plastic for a brand-new product. Plastic production is dependent on oil, which is a major contributor to rising global temperatures.

Of course, not needing a new item means you get to save a few bucks, too.

Cleaning up by reusing old items, like the OP, is also a great way to declutter and clean up. By going through your unwanted items, you can give them a second life. Consider decluttering and donating unwanted products if you can't reuse them into something else.

Decluttering is also a great way to make some extra money. You can earn a few extra bucks from selling used goods on secondary markets like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers.

The Reddit commenters were bouncing around ideas on how to recycle notebook covers that don't have built-in sleeves.

"I've saved a couple favorite journal covers, but neither has a pocket so will have to glue somehow. A5 is a good idea!" said one commenter.

"Could you glue in your own pocket to make them reusable?" another suggested as a solution.

