Woman shares super simple hack to get unbelievable rewards by trading unwanted clothes: 'I've always wanted to try this!'

"This is my sign to do the same!"

Instagram user Montse Lewin (@montselewin) showed off a great way to clear out your closet. It not only tidies up your home but also helps the environment and earns you rewards.

How does Trashie work?

Montse did this with the help of a service called Trashie. Trashie helps you find a new home for your gently used clothes. It sends users a Take Back Bag, which they can fill with clothes. By quickly scanning a QR code printed on the bag, users can get a shipping label to send the bag to the Trashie facilities.

There, Trashie sorts and directs your clothes to new homes. The cherry on top is that Trashie offers $30 worth of rewards for sending in your clothes. These include reduced prices on movie tickets with AMC Theatres, meals with HelloFresh, and sneakers with Allbirds.

Why should I use Trashie?

Clothing does a lot of damage to the environment once it reaches landfills. This includes contributing to the production of methane — a potent planet-warming gas — during decomposition and releasing chemicals from dyes and materials such as polyester into the local environment.

Textile manufacturing also has a massive environmental cost, with a single cotton shirt requiring 2,700 liters of water to make, according to the European Parliament.

Our shopping and usage habits compound these production and waste issues. As FashionUnited observed, Americans buy 53 pieces of clothing a year while using them less and less.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Other services also give useful clothing a longer life. ThredUp doesn't just take your old clothes; it also has a marketplace where you can shop for great secondhand items.

GotSneakers does roughly the same thing, but it zeroes in on shoes. Like Trashie, GotSneakers offers financial rewards for sending in your used items.

Instagram commenters were pumped to give Trashie a go after seeing Montse run through how it works.

"I've always wanted to try this!!" said one commenter.

"This is my sign to do the same!!" another person chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.