Gardener shares method to easily 'save a fortune' on planters using old office materials: 'This is a fantastic idea'

"We just did this and they turned out amazing!"

Transforming an old filing cabinet into a stylish planter saves a ton of money and diverts waste from landfills.

Sound intriguing? Here's how one innovative DIYer did it.

The scoop

Design influencer Megan (@makeitlikemegs) shared a clever video demonstrating how to upcycle an old filing cabinet into a charming planter and "save a fortune." Here's how to do it:

"Here's how to transform an old filing cabinet into a beautiful planter," Megan explains.

"First, remove the drawers, as you don't need those. I wanted to give mine texture, so I applied a premixed tile adhesive to the sides. You don't need to do this step, but I just wanted to cover up any dings that were in the cabinets.

"Once this was dry, I added two coats of exterior black paint for a solid look. Add any color that you want to. I added filler to the bottom so I wouldn't use as much soil.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Put in the dirt and plants, and voila! It really is that easy and the perfect upcycle. … You're going to save a ton of money on planters."

How it's working

This DIY planter hack is a win-win for your wallet and the environment. By repurposing an old filing cabinet, you're saving money on expensive planters while giving new life to an item that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

When we reuse and upcycle items, we reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, which can help combat atmospheric pollution. Landfills are a significant source of methane, a potent dirty gas that causes temperatures to rise worldwide.

Plus, by creating your own planter, you're reducing the demand for new products, which can help conserve natural resources and reduce pollution associated with manufacturing and transportation.

What people are saying

Instagram upcyclers are loving this creative and eco-friendly DIY project.

One commenter wrote: "This is GENIUS!"

Another shared their own success story: "We just did this and they turned out amazing! Two are hiding some chipped and unsightly siding on a shed and the others I used for a vegetable garden. Way less than standard boxes and high enough so that my dogs don't bother anything."

The enthusiasm for this hack is clear, with another user exclaiming: "This is a fantastic idea! Thanks for sharing!"

So, next time you're looking for a new planter, consider giving an old filing cabinet a second chance. Not only will you save money, but you'll also be doing your part to create a more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.